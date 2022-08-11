USS Abraham Lincoln returns to San Diego, two missile cruisers to follow

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After more than seven months, the USS Abraham Lincoln is back at its homeport of NAS North Island returning from a routine deployment.

For Brian Farber, this was the first time he met his newborn daughter.

A milestone Mom Rebecca has been thinking about for months.

She says, "the dread of him leaving before and now just waiting and waiting thinking about it. It's almost unbearable but we have this baby to keep me going."

Brian is one of the Sailors serving on board the USS Abraham Lincoln. The Lincoln is the centerpiece for the strike group which is made up of six ships and 75,000 Sailors and Marines. This deployment took the USS Abraham Lincoln through parts of the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.

This was a milestone deployment for the ship’s Commanding Officer Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, who is the first woman to command a US aircraft carrier.

She says the combination of her training and staff made this first mission successful.

Bauernschmidt says, “There’s a lot of school to get you here but there’s nothing as quite the same as doing it.”

Now that the USS Abraham Lincoln is back, the ship will go through routine maintenance as the crew prepares for the next mission.