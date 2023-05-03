Two Korean War veterans honored at Military Women's Memorial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first stop Honor Flight San Diego veterans made in Washington D.C. was at the Military Women's Memorial, where two special Korean War veterans were honored for their service to our country.

Before they were honored, Myrt Wells and Jean Wright took a walk down memory lane 70 years after serving our country as nurses in the military.

The two served our country during the Korean War as nurses.

The two are strolling through a museum full of trailblazers just like them.

"It brings back some memories, and I'm proud that I could serve our country," said Wells.

Myrt started her journey with the military as part of the last class of nurse cadets in 1945, but she never served in World War II.

"As the last class, we were not issued the uniform. They did give us memorabilia. Mom, did you have the patch? I had the patch," she said.

In 1951, she joined the Navy and served until she became pregnant in 1956.

For Jean, the stroll through the museum was humbling.

"A sisterhood of women in the military," said Wright. "A little sadness -one of my friends in the military, we were on flying status together, and she was killed. We were able to see her name and picture in the archive."

She joined the Air Force in 1951 and served for five years, then left for a few years to use her GI Bill before rejoining.

Now, their stories of selfless service to our country will live for generations to come at the Military Women's Memorial.

More than 40 people taking part in Honor Flight served in Korea. Honor Flight San Diego is looking for any remaining Korean or World War II veterans in our community to participate in an Honor Flight. For more information, visit www.honorflightsd.org.

