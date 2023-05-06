Tradition continues for two Marines at USMC Memorial

WASHINGTON, DC (KGTV) — The saying 'Once a Marine, always a Marine,' was taken to new heights at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial over the weekend when a retired Marine pinned an active-duty Marine.

Promotion ceremonies have become a tradition between Retired Captain Joe Larkin and newly promoted Lieutenant Colonel Robert Frye.

Larkin has been pinning Frye to each next rank since he became an officer in the Marine Corps.

Frye surprised him when Larkin took flight with Honor Flight San Diego.

"I had no idea this was going to happen and its been such a big surprise to me," said Larkin.

The two met in San Diego when Frye had just left Desert Storm and from that moment Frye looked to Larkin as a mentor.

"A mentor. A father figure. Everything. He is just such a great person," said Lt. Col. Frye.

He seized the opportunity when he heard Larkin would be nearby his current duty station and Larkin is so grateful he did.

Honor Flight San Diego flies World War II, Korean, and Vietnam veterans to Washington, DC to see their respective memorials. Flights are free for the veterans through donations.