Touching tribute held for a Wounded Warrior at his future Vista home

VISTA (KGTV) - On Tuesday, a touching tribute was held for a Wounded Warrior at a construction site in Vista.

The Gary Sinise Foundation will host the "Walls of Honor" event for SSgt. Brandon Dodson (Ret.) and his family.

In August of 2014, during his fifth deployment, Dodson was on a mission in Afghanistan when he stepped on an IED.

The foundation, along with the help of a long list of donors, the foundation is building him a specially-adapted smart home in Vista. It comes at no cost to him.

Veterans, friends, family, and people pitching in grabbed markers and wrote messages on the walls, which will be plastered and painted over as the home nears completion.

Watch the video see the funny messages his friends could not resist writing.