San Diego's 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team heads out for Kosovo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - California Army National Guard's 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team left San Diego Tuesday for a deployment to Kosovo.

About 100 soldiers will join the longest-running peacekeeping mission in NATO history.

Once the San Diego troops arrive in Kosovo, they will focus on security and stability in the region for nine months.

“I love it,” said Col. Nick Ducich. "It's being a part of something greater than yourself, the service to not only the nation but also I love being of service to the state.”

The service can be a challenge for loved ones. Ducich’s family stocks up on Hershey kisses so they can have a kiss from him every night he’s away.