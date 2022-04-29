San Diego veterans leave for honor flight to Washington DC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s a welcome they didn’t expect as volunteers stood in uniform cheering them on as they made their way into Terminal 2.

Each of them comes from different background and has different stories. All brought together by Honor Flight San Diego.

The organization is taking 85 Veterans and their companions to Washington, DC for a special trip. These are World War Two and Korean War Veterans.

Sammy Thomas served in the Navy for 30 years and served in Korea.

He says this trip couldn’t come soon enough. He adds, “ I'm excited to see all the veterans and comrades .. and maybe meet some of my old shipmates. I'm ready -- I've been ready for weeks preparing for two weeks.”

Annine Jack was a Medic. She says though this will be an emotional experience, she feels fortunate people still care and she’s happy to share these moments with her son.

Jack adds, “When people tell me thank you for your service I get goosebumps I see an American flag I get goosebumps. I'm very patriotic and it's been … my son has been my right hand I'm really looking forward to this.”

Something Honor Flight San Diego Founder Dave Smith says showcases what this is about thanking those who served. Smith adds, “ So many of these folks they never complain, but they say no one has ever said thank you. And this is our way of saying thank you to these veterans they aren't looking for it. They aren't asking for it. But I'll tell you they certainly do appreciate it.”

Event organizers say they expect hundreds of people to show up at the San Diego International Airport Sunday to welcome the Veterans back home.