'San Diego market' becomes new health care option for military

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Defense Health Agency (DHA) Director Lt. Gen. Ronald Place and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander and San Diego Market Director Rear Adm. Tim Weber announces “the San Diego market” the newest health care market in the Department of Defense.

The San Diego market is comprised of two military treatment facilities (MTF), Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton (NHCP), 16 branch health clinics, eight Marine-Centered Medical Homes, and 11 dental clinics. It is one of 20 markets across the DHA that are part of the ongoing transformation of the Military Health System.

A market is a group of hospitals and clinics in one geographic area, working with local TRICARE partners, Veterans Affairs hospitals, and other healthcare organizations to enhance military medical readiness by providing standardized, coordinated, high-quality care to all beneficiaries.

Military leaders also addressed the possibility of mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in the military.

As of today, San Diego military hospitals have vaccinated more than a quarter-million service members. Right now it is a personal choice in the military, but San Diego military leaders say they are poised to administer mass mandatory vaccinations if and when required.