San Diego-based USS Higgins fires 23 Tomahawk missiles during Syria airstrike

(KGTV) – The San Diego-based destroyer USS Higgins played a major role in the airstrikes that targeted chemical weapons facilities in Syria last Friday.



The Chicago Tribune, citing Pentagon officials, reported the USS Higgins was one of three U.S. Navy ships to launch Tomahawk missiles.



USS Higgins fired 23 missiles from the North Arabian Gulf during the assault, according to the paper. Officials said a combined 105 missiles were launched by Navy ships, a Navy submarine, a French ship, American bombers and French and British warplanes.



The USS Higgins has been on deployment in the Middle East since leaving Naval Base San Diego last November.



The missiles reportedly struck three facilities that were considered a part of the Assad regime’s chemical weapons program.



Following the military action, President Trump called the airstrikes “perfectly executed” and gave a “Mission Accomplished!” statement on Twitter.



In response, Russian President Putin referred to the strikes as an “act of aggression.”