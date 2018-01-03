Navy's Blue Angels flying team begins training in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KGTV) - The Navy’s Blue Angels flight team arrived Wednesday at Naval Air Facility El Centro to start winter training for their 2018 show season.

The elite flying squad performs at air shows and events around the nation.

The first Blue Angels performance of 2018 will take place March 10 in El Centro.

MCAS Miramar will host the team at its air show on September 29 and 30.