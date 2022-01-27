Watch
News

Actions

Mexico's remittances pass $50 billion, surge during pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - Magnolia Ortega, right, exits a Western Union with her husband Arturo Morales, left, and Marlene Morales, center, after wiring money to her family in Mexico, in the Staten Island borough of New York.
Mexico Remittances Importance
Posted at 7:27 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 10:27:38-05

COMACHUEN, Mexico (AP) — Mexico's remittances -- the money migrants send home to their relatives -- have soared in the past two years, and are now expected to top $50 billion for the first time once 2021's figures are added up.

But as happy as the Mexican government is about the news -- and the president is ecstatic -- the boom raises questions: Is it sustainable, or just blip fueled in part by U.S. government pandemic support payments?

Any decline would be a blow.

In some places in rural Mexico, remittances are often the lifeblood of many towns, with every store, business and family depending on the money.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER