Mexican national caught north of US/Mexico border is child molester, agents say

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - U.S. Border Patrol agents said Thursday one of the four Mexican nationals arrested at the US/Mexico border in South San Diego County this week was a convicted child molester.

Agents patrolling on all-terrain vehicles tracked footprints Wednesday afternoon to four men hiding in brush north of the border.

The four men were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station where agents determined one of them had been previously convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.

The 32-year-old man had been sentenced to three years in prison in California and had a prior record for deportation, agents said.

The Border Patrol said the man is being held in Department of Homeland Security custody pending prosecution for felony re-entry after deportation.