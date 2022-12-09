Mexican authorities search for possible serial killer after women killed in Tijuana

(KGTV) – Mexican law enforcement officials are working to find a man suspected of killing three women who worked in bars and strip clubs in Tijuana.

According to ABC News, Mexican authorities said three women were found dead in hotel rooms last month. Authorities compared the slayings to the murders committed by American serial killer Ted Bundy.

Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez told ABC News that investigators have a good idea who the accused killer is and only described him as an American who lives north of the border.

Mexican authorities have not officially named the suspected killer or disclosed where exactly he lives.

Carpio Sánchez told ABC News that the FBI and other U.S. agencies were contacted and are helping in the case.