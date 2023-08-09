Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida hits $1.58B jackpot; $3M ticket sold in California

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A ticket with all six numbers in Tuesday evening's multi-state Mega Millions draw which offered the third-largest U.S. lottery jackpot was sold in Florida, while a ticket that just missed the Mega number was sold at a California gas station and is worth over $3 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Mega number was 14.

The holder of the winning ticket in Florida will have the choice between receiving the estimated $1.58 billion jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $783.3 million. The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix store in Neptune Beach, a city just east of Jacksonville.

There were seven tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including one sold at a gas station in the northern San Joaquin Valley city of Hilmar. It is worth $3,383,371.

While tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or a multiple of $1 million, California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, which can be either more or less than $1 million.

One ticket with five numbers but missing the Mega number was sold in Florida and North Carolina. They are each worth $2 million because the players utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, according to according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Two tickets with five numbers but missing the Mega number were sold in Texas and one each in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They are each worth $1 million.

Tuesday’s jackpot was the largest in the history of the Mega Millions game, which began in 1996 as The Big Game and was given the new name Mega Millions in 2002. There have been two Powerball drawings with larger jackpots.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot for Friday's drawing will be $20 million.