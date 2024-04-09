Meet the flood victims working at a new warehouse for flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Meet Ana Ramirez and Angie Landavazo. When their homes in southeast San Diego were destroyed on January 22nd, they jumped to support their community.

“When the city wasn’t there, when nobody was there to help us, we had each other,” Ramirez said.

Even while rebuilding their own lives, Ramirez and Landavazo continued to volunteer: delivering food to victims in hotels and advocating for them at county meetings. Landavazo says when times got tough, three words from her neighbor kept her going.

“Don’t leave me," Landavazo said. "It’s like I'm following you, just please don’t leave me.”

Their hard work didn't go unnoticed. The organization running this warehouse hired them to work here full-time as case managers. They’ll work directly with flood victims, matching their needs with home supplies and offering other resources.

“For me it was a blessing from the skies,” Landavazo said.

This job goes a long way for Ramirez, who couldn't continue her at-home catering business.

“It was very emotional for me," Ramirez said. "I couldn’t believe it.”

It also benefits victims to see familiar faces when navigating these difficult times.

“I feel it will give them a sense of ease," Landavazo said. "Who more than someone that lived it is going to understand them?”

The warehouse is not open to the public. If you'd like to ask for house supplies or other support, click here or call 619-673-8780.