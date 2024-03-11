Medical community rallies around two-year-old with cancer

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — The De Guzmans say just a few weeks ago, they were at Rady Children's hospital, receiving a diagnosis no parent should have to hear. The doctor told them their daughter’s tummy ache stemmed from a large, cancerous tumor in her lower belly. Now, she’s getting the help she needs thanks to their friends in the medical community.

At two years old, Claire De Guzman is charismatic and full of joy. Her parents say that doesn't change, even when she’s connected to machines, undergoing weekly chemotherapy.

“Even through this whole thing she’s so happy, constantly happy. It’s impossible to make the kid mad,” said Rebecca Cramer, Claire's mom.

Claire has stage four Rhabdomyosarcoma. It’s a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in the skeletal muscles. The recent diagnosis came as a shock to her parents.

“It was different being on the opposite side,” said Michael De Guzman, Claire's dad.

Michael is a paramedic in San Marcos.

“You take care of these patients and you think this would never happen to my family. They’re perfectly healthy,” Michael said.

Michael says he’s taking time off work to be with his family. A coworker started a GoFundMe to help them with medical expenses.

“A lot of first responders, helping a first responder.”

“It’s a very small tight knit community and everyone really knows each other. It’s all about helping each other out,” Michael said.

The GoFundMe made its way through the health professional community. Within two weeks, they raised almost $50,000 for Claire’s recovery. Some people dropped off gifts and ran errands for the family as well.

“There’s not much else you can say besides thank you so much," Cramer said. "I’d just give people hugs. It’s been unreal, really unreal.”

Claire still has 42 weeks of scheduled chemo appointments and an upcoming surgery to remove her tumor. Her parents believe she’ll fight through it all, with a village cheering her on.

Here's the family's GoFundMe, if you'd like to donate.