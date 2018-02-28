Mayor Kevin Faulconer to push for cheaper homes in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer Wednesday plans to call on the City Council to pass a series of proposed code changes that he says will help increase housing supply, lover development costs and promote smart growth.



Faulconer will be joined by City Council members Georgette Gomez and Scott Sherman and housing advocates at a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the proposed changes, which the council will consider on March 6.



The mayor proposes to offer incentives to developers to build smaller and more affordable units, ease regulations for live-work units and streamline the development review process. Other changes include parking requirements for developments built near transit centers.



He introduced these proposals during his "State of the City" address. He said they were among the outside-the-box ideas that the city will need in order to face its most pressing problems, including a lack of affordable housing.



