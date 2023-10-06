Maui artist taps into architect past to help rebuild homes following wildfires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An artist known for his work in North County is going back to his old job to help people on Maui rebuild after August's devastating wildfires.

Terry Weaver sent ABC 10News a video of him walking through the debris of what used to be his home in Lahaina.

Weaver makes beautiful mosaics, and you may have seen displays of his work in Encinitas.

Before he turned to art full-time, he was an architect.

Weaver and his old partner are coming out of retirement to help people through the process of securing FEMA relief money and rebuilding their homes.

During a Zoom interview from Maui, Weaver said it feels strange to tap into the skillset from his former career.

"I'm grateful, but at the same time, for me, I finished doing that in my life and was going in a different direction," he said. "I was only being an artist, which is what I've always been and what I want to go back to. Unfortunately, a little hiccup came along."

Weaver's friends are also raising money for Maui relief efforts through the Encinitas Rotary Club.