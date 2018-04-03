Marine veteran accused of killing girlfriend believed to be in Central America

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego authorities renewed their calls for help in finding a Marine veteran accused of killing his girlfriend in Allied Gardens two years ago.



Raymond McLeod, 34, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said a warrant has been issued for McLeod’s arrest.



San Diego police said Mitchell, from Phoenix, was found dead on June 10, 2016, inside a friend’s home on Mission Gorge Road. According to police, Mitchell was last seen alive with McLeod, who is also from Phoenix, but investigators were unable to track him down after he was initially described as a person of interest.



Details regarding Mitchell’s death have not been released.



Authorities believe McLeod fled to Mexico following Mitchell’s death and may now be traveling somewhere in Central America.



McLeod was reportedly spotted in Guatemala in March 2017, according to authorities, but he has also been seen in Belize and Mexico.



The DA’s Office said Mitchell’s mother, Josephine Funes Wentzel, “is a former police detective who has been instrumental in helping authorities search for McLeod. Wentzel has generated leads for law enforcement and helped spread word about the international manhunt on social media.”



Wentzel said, “Catching McLeod will not bring my daughter back, but would prevent this monster from killing someone else’s mother, daughter or sister. It would also mean that Krystal’s children can sleep at night, knowing he’s been stopped. McLeod has a history of extreme violence against women and even a small child. His tendency is to stalk his victims and strike when they least expect it. He is a ticking time bomb that could go off at any moment and I hope the public will take action and help us bring him to justice.”



San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said, “We’re not going to let this defendant run from justice and get away with murder. We’re asking anyone with information to come forward so McLeod can be captured, returned to San Diego and held accountable for his brutal crime. Let us not forget the innocent victim who lost her life.”



U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Commander Steve Jurman added, “The U.S. Marshals and all our partner agencies are using every resource to locate and arrest McLeod. There is no better law enforcement tool than the public’s help and vigilance to locate fugitives from justice. This murder was so senseless and violent that even McLeod’s friends have cooperated with police to help try to help.”



McLeod is white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos on both of his arms. Authorities said McLeod may have put on weight and could now have a beard.



McLeod is nicknamed “RJ” and may be using the names Matt or Mateo.



Authorities said McLeod is a Marine veteran who may have access to weapons.



The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward and Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to McLeod’s arrest.