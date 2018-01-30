Marine Killed at Camp Pendleton laid to rest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)---Private First Class Ethan Barclay-Weberpal was buried with full military honors Monday in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin.

Weberpal was stabbed to death on January 16, during what the military describes as "an incident" on base at Camp Pendleton.

A fellow marine was put in confinement, but at this point few details about what happened have been released.

Weberpal enlisted after high school graduation and was a student at the school of infantry west at Pendleton.

A military spokesman says it's not clear if or when charges will be filed in connection to the case.