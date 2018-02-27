Marine dies of gunshot wound at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Marine was found dead Monday afternoon at the armory of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to military officials.

The Marine had suffered a gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

Military officials did not announce whether the incident was a suicide or accidental firing.

The Marine’s identity has not been released. He or she was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The MCAS Miramar Provost Marshal Office and MCAS Miramar Fire Department responded to the scene and are investigating the death.