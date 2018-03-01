Marine Corps identifies serviceman found dead at MCAS Miramar

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. - (KGTV) - The U.S. Marine Corps identified Thursday the serviceman found dead of a gunshot wound this week at MCAS Miramar.

The body of Lance Cpl. David M. Gonzalez was discovered Monday afternoon at the armory on base.

Military officials say no foul play is suspected and the death is under investigation.

Gonzalez, 20, was assigned to Marine Tactical Air Command Squadron 38. He served as a small arms repair technician.

Gonzalez joined the service in December 2016 and had never deployed.