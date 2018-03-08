Mannequin used to show knots found on Rebecca Zahau's body

Allison Horn
6:11 PM, Mar 7, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In a graphic display, a former charter boat captain demonstrated Wednesday how to make the knots found on Rebecca Zahau’s body, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Zahau was discovered bound and hanging from a balcony of the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado in 2011.

While the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office determined the death was a suicide, Zahau’s family believes she was murdered.

The Zahau family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Adam Shacknai, the brother of Rebecca’s boyfriend and the only other person in the home at the time of her death.

Lindsey Philpott used a lifelike mannequin covered with a white sheet to show the overhand and clove hitch knots, which, according to the U-T report, Philpott said were common for nautical uses.

Shacknai works as a tugboat captain.

Philpott said under cross-examination that both knots are simple and widely used, the Union-Tribune reported.

The Zahau wrongful death trial, which was in its fifth day Wednesday, is expected to last four weeks.

