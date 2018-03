SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KGTV) - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order Monday for some residents of the Thomas, Sherpa, Alamo, and Whittier Fire burn zones ahead of a storm.

A flash flood watch put the areas in the ‘Extreme Risk’ category for potential mudslides.

Residents were told to leave by 8 p.m. Monday. The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in Goleta.

Sheriff's deputies put other areas under recommended evacuation areas.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a potential for rainfall to exceed more than half an inch per hour, triggering debris flows by Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol will monitor storm activity to determine if Highway 101 needs to be closed.

RESOURCES: Evacuation Map / Debris Flow Map