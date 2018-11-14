Man, woman attacked by group, robbed in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man and woman were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after they were attacked by a group of men and robbed in Little Italy.



San Diego police said the incident happened just after 12 a.m. near Ivy and Columbia streets.



According to police, the victims were on bikes when they were confronted by four Hispanic men. Police said the men made gang statements and then attacked the pair with sticks and bottles.



The men got away with the bikes and left the victims bleeding and bruised.



The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Descriptions of the suspected attackers were not immediately released.



