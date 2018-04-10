Man with tattoos all over face arrested in family's garage after East County pursuit

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) - A man with tattoos all over his face was arrested late Monday night after hiding in a Lemon Grove family’s garage to evade deputies he allegedly led on a high-speed chase.



Just after 11 p.m., La Mesa police attempted to pull over a Honda Civic that was reported stolen on Alvarado Road, but the car sped away.



Police pursued the Civic on eastbound Interstate 8 onto southbound state Route 125 before it exited onto surface streets in Spring Valley.



After getting onto northbound SR-125, the Civic -- reaching speeds up to 100 mph -- made its way to eastbound SR-94 back into the Spring Valley area.



The driver abandoned the Civic and ran away after crashing into a parked truck in the 2100 block of Rebecca Way in Lemon Grove.



Authorities said the man jumped over several fences and tried to enter a home on Camino De Las Palmas, which startled family members inside.



The heavily tattooed man, who was not immediately identified, was caught a short time later hiding inside the family’s garage.



No injuries were reported during the pursuit.



10News learned the man faces multiple unspecified charges.



