Man who jumped from Disneyland parking garage identified as Orange County elementary school principal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - The man who jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland over the weekend was identified as the principal of an Orange County school who had been scheduled to appear in court this week.

Christopher Christensen was the principal of an elementary school in Huntington Beach, and he was also a musician who taught and played throughout Southern California, according to a story published by the Press-Enterprise.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said Christensen jumped from the Mickey and Friends parking structure at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 3.

His death is believed to be a suicide.

Christensen faced misdemeanor child endangerment and battery charges after he was arrested last month. He was due in court Monday, Dec. 5, the Press-Enterprise reported.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call or text the 988 suicide and crisis hotline.

The previous hotline number, 800-273-8255, is also open.