NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A man walking along Interstate 5 in National City died after being hit by two cars Thursday night.



The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the Civic Center Drive offramp from southbound I-5, the California Highway Patrol reported.



10News learned one car struck the man, and then a second hit him and dragged him several feet.



The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.



The crash is under investigation.