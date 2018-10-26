Man walking along Interstate 5 in National City hit by cars, dies

Jermaine Ong
8:43 AM, Oct 26, 2018

Police are investigating why a man was walking along I-5 in National City when he was hit by two cars and killed.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A man walking along Interstate 5 in National City died after being hit by two cars Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the Civic Center Drive offramp from southbound I-5, the California Highway Patrol reported.

10News learned one car struck the man, and then a second hit him and dragged him several feet.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top