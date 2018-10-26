Fair
HI: 81°
LO: 60°
Police are investigating why a man was walking along I-5 in National City when he was hit by two cars and killed.
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - A man walking along Interstate 5 in National City died after being hit by two cars Thursday night.
The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the Civic Center Drive offramp from southbound I-5, the California Highway Patrol reported.
10News learned one car struck the man, and then a second hit him and dragged him several feet.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.