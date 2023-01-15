Watch Now
Man trapped in car rescued from La Jolla cliffside

At around 7 p.m., ABC 10News learned the 75-year-old man who was stuck in the car was safely rescued from the vehicle.
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jan 14, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department says it rescued a man who was trapped in a car from a cliffside in La Jolla on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Coast Blvd. around 5:30 p.m., after receiving reports about an SUV going off the road and onto the rocks in the area.

At around 7 p.m., ABC 10News learned the man who was stuck in the car was safely rescued from the vehicle. SDFD says a total of 33 personnel responded to this call.

