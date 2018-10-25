man tased after violent road rage outburst

SAN DEIGO (KGTV) - Police deployed tasers to arrest a man following a road rage outburst that got out of control Wednesday evening.

Police identified the man as 33-year-old Jason Berard. He was driving a silver SUV that backed into a white pickup truck near Park Boulevard and Howard Avenue in the University Heights neighborhood.

According to the driver of the pickup, they pulled over into a Chevron. The driver of the pickup truck thought they were going to exchange insurance information, but instead, Berard was confrontational.

According to witnesses, Berard punched the other driver before ripping away the man’s cell phone and throwing it on the ground, smashing it.

A gas station employee called the police. After police responded and made contact, police say Berard assaulted an officer. That’s when another officer came to help and fell to the ground during the struggle.

Police say Berard took off on foot and got about a block down Howard Avenue but was taken down after an officer using their taser.

Berard could be facing battery charges on an officer as well as resisting arrest.