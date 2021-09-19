Watch
Man suspected of killing girl, 10, in car-to-car shooting outside Bakersfield

Posted at 9:53 AM, Sep 19, 2021
ARVIN, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 10-year-old girl in a car-to-car shooting that left her father and brother wounded earlier this summer in Southern California.

Liliana Jimenez died at the scene of the shooting July 17 in the small city of Arvin, southeast of Bakersfield. Her 29-year-old father and 12-year-old brother suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized.

Police and US Marshals arrested the suspect, identified as Jesus Everardo Haros Rodriguez, Thursday night in the Kern County community of Lamont, according to KERO.

The investigations related to this case are still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Arvin Police Department at 661-854-5583 or the anonymous tip line at 661-606-6064.

Investigators didn’t say what the motive for the shooting was. Police say Rodriguez is also suspected of multiple assaults.

