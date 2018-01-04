Man suspected of groping boy at Mission Beach arcade

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police believe the man they suspect of fondling a boy at a Belmont Park arcade may have abused other children.

Daniel Tauro, 67, is accused of inappropriately touching the 10-year-old boy who was playing games at the arcade on Mission Blvd. on Dec. 30.

Security guards detained Tauro, who was arrested by San Diego Police on felony charges. He will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

San Diego Police say Tauro was at the arcade in the 3100 block of Mission Blvd. between 2:45 and 3:45 p.m. Tauro was wearing a green and yellow checkered shirt over a wine colored sweater, cut off knee length jean shorts, white tennis shoes and a light blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the case or possible victims is asked to call the SDPD Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2260.

A record on the Megan's Law website indicates Daniel Tauro has prior arrests, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and annoying or molesting a child under 18.