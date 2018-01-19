Man suspected in Rolando carjacking arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man suspected of carjacking another man in the Rolando area early Friday morning was arrested.



San Diego police said the victim was walking to his white Jeep Commander SUV just before 1:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard when a man approached him and demanded his vehicle.



The victim, who believed the man was armed with a gun, gave him the keys to the SUV and he drove away.



A short time later, officers spotted the Commander turning southbound on 54th Street from Chollas Parkway and pulled it over in the Oak Park area.



The driver was arrested, and police said the victim was brought to the scene and positively identified the arrestee as the man who allegedly carjacked him.