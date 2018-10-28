Man stabbed while sitting in car in City Heights

City News Service
4:28 PM, Oct 28, 2018

A San Diego Police cruiser is shown.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 22-year-old man was stabbed through his car's open window Sunday in City Heights, and the suspect was still at large, police said.

The victim was sitting in his car on Menlo Avenue north of El Cajon Boulevard around 12:20 p.m. when another man approached the car and stabbed him through the window, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The suspect, described as an Asian man in his 40s, ran away. The victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Foster said.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top