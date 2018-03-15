Man shot near Children's Park in downtown San Diego

Jermaine Ong
4:53 AM, Mar 15, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was hospitalized early Thursday morning after being shot near the Children's Park in downtown San Diego, police said.

San Diego police said the shooting was reported at around 1 a.m. in an area near J Street and 2nd Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and 10News learned he is expected to survive from his injuries.

Meanwhile, officers searched a nearby tent where the suspected shooter was last seen but could not find him.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately provided.

The shooting remains under investigation.

