Man shot near Children's Park in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was hospitalized early Thursday morning after being shot near the Children's Park in downtown San Diego, police said.



San Diego police said the shooting was reported at around 1 a.m. in an area near J Street and 2nd Avenue.



The victim was taken to the hospital, and 10News learned he is expected to survive from his injuries.



Meanwhile, officers searched a nearby tent where the suspected shooter was last seen but could not find him.



A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately provided.



The shooting remains under investigation.



