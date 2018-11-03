Man robs Mountain View Chevron station

City News Service
4:03 PM, Nov 3, 2018
Copyright Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man held up a gas station in Mountain View and escaped on foot early today, police said.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on National Avenue near 35th Street, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

A man walked into the gas station and pointed a gun at an employee, demanding money, Foster said.

The employee complied and opened the cash register. The suspect took money from the register, grabbed two packs of cigarettes and took off on foot, Foster said. Police were unable to find him.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top