Man posed as rideshare driver during sex assaults, Los Angeles prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) - An alleged serial rapist accused of attacking seven women while posing as a rideshare driver will be charged next month in Los Angeles.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said Nicolas Morales, 44, targeted women in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Alhambra, and West Hollywood.

The crimes happened between October 2016 and last January, according to KABC.

Morales faces 27 felony counts including rape, forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force, sexual penetration by a foreign object, and attempted kidnapping. He also used a knife in the crimes, officials said.

Prosecutors did not provide details about the crimes. They asked for bail to be set at $10.3 million.

If convicted, Morales faces a maximum possible sentence of 300 years to life in state prison and lifetime sex offender registration.

An arraignment scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until March 8.