Man pleads guilty to hit-and-run crash in Encinitas

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The man charged with a hit and run crash that seriously injured an Encinitas mother entered a surprise guilty plea Wednesday in North County, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office.
Prosecutors said Justin Parker was driving the white truck that hit Ashley Mullins Lane on Encinitas Blvd. on Sept. 22. Witnesses said Parker got out of his truck, spoke to them, but left the scene.
Deputies identified Parker, 38, as the suspect and found his F-150 at a custom auto shop in Riverside. Parker later turned himself in to deputies.
Parker originally pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for a hearing Wednesday.