Man missing from Bay Terraces home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police are searching Thursday for a man missing from his home in Bay Terraces.

Harold Sewell, 88, was last seen leaving his Independent Living Facility at 2050 Montcliff Road about 8 a.m. When he did not return home by 1 p.m, his home’s manager called his daughter.

Sewell has dementia but is self-sufficient, his home’s manager says.

San Diego Police believe he has knowledge of the public transit system and may have traveled to Sycuan Casino or the Lucky Lady Casino.

Sewell is 5’8”, 160 pounds, with white hair, hazel eyes and a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans, and using a walker.