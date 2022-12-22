Man injured in University City pedestrian crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 44-year-old man was seriously injured Thursday when a vehicle struck him while he was legally crossing a street in the University City neighborhood.

Just after 7:30 a.m., the man was using the east crosswalk on Genesse Avenue when a 34-year-old woman driving a Toyota Prius made a right turn from northbound Campus Point Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the Prius driver failed to yield and struck him. Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital.

His injuries were considered non-life threatening, according to the SDPD.

The driver stopped and cooperated with officers, police said. Alcohol was not determined to be a factor in the incident, which SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

