Man injured in Ocean Beach drive-by shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Ocean Beach that left a man injured and caused damage at a winery.



The shooting happened shortly before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Newport Avenue, according to San Diego police.



Police told 10News a man got into an altercation with at least one person in an alley off Newport Avenue. After leaving the fight, the victim walked eastbound on Newport Avenue.



Police said a man believed to be involved in the altercation drove next to the victim and fired at least three shots at him before speeding away eastbound on Newport Avenue and then northbound on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.



The 39-year-old victim, who told police he did not know whoever shot him, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital, but his injury was not believed to be life-threatening.



The gunfire shattered a glass door at the Gianni Buonomo Vinters Winery, but no one was inside the business at the time of the shooting.



The car involved in the shooting was described as dark four-door Mercedes. The suspected shooter was described as a white or Hispanic man, 20-30 years old and was wearing a black hat and light blue shirt.



