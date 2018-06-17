Man injured in Mission Valley jewelry heist

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One man was injured as he was robbed leaving a Mission Valley jewelry store Saturday night.

San Diego police said that a jewelry vendor was leaving the Robbins Brothers jewelry store on Friars Road around 7 p.m. Saturday when he was blocked in by a black sedan.

Two men got out of the car and demanded the victim's boxes. One suspect broke the driver's window and pistol-whipped the driver, who sustained a head injury.

The suspects drove away with the boxes, last seen traveling east on Friars Road.

One suspect is described as a thin black man wearing a black hat, hoodie, gloves and a mask.

The other suspect is also a black male wearing dark colored clothing, gloves and a mask.

Police did not say how much was stolen.

San Diego Police robbery detectives are investigating.