Search on for domestic violence suspect in Lincoln Park area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police surrounded a Lincoln Park-area home Friday where they believed a man suspected in a domestic violence incident barricaded himself, but the subject was not inside when officers searched the house.



San Diego police officers were sent to a home in the 4900 block of Palin Street, near Euclid Avenue, shortly after 10 a.m. in response to a domestic violence situation involving a man and his girlfriend.



Police arrived at the home where they believed the man was holed up and armed, but after a search it was determined he was not inside.







As the search continues for the man, a description has not been made available.