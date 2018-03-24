Man in custody after trying to rob downtown bank

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police arrested a man who tried to rob a downtown bank Saturday.

Police said a 34-year-year old white man entered the Chase Bank on West Broadway and handed a note to a teller saying that he was robbing the bank shortly before 3 p.m.

The teller was able to keep the suspect inside the bank until San Diego Police arrived on the scene.

Police took the empty-handed suspect into custody without incident as he was walking out of the bank.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.