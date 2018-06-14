Man hurt in cliff fall in Sunset Cliffs area

Jermaine Ong
6:52 AM, Jun 14, 2018
8:42 AM, Jun 14, 2018

A man fell about 30 feet down a cliff in the Sunset Cliffs area.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was airlifted hospital Thursday morning after falling from a cliff in the Sunset Cliffs area.

According to San Diego police, a bystander spotted a man bleeding from his head and injured in an area near the 1000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Hill Street, shortly after 6 a.m.

The man, who appears to be in his 20s, reportedly fell at least 30 feet from a cliff.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter transported the man to UC San Diego Medical Center as a trauma patient. His condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

