SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was airlifted hospital Thursday morning after falling from a cliff in the Sunset Cliffs area.



According to San Diego police, a bystander spotted a man bleeding from his head and injured in an area near the 1000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Hill Street, shortly after 6 a.m.



The man, who appears to be in his 20s, reportedly fell at least 30 feet from a cliff.



A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter transported the man to UC San Diego Medical Center as a trauma patient. His condition is unknown.



The incident is under investigation.



