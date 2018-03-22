Man hit, killed by vehicle on Mission Hills-area street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a man who was walking along a Mission Hills street late Wednesday night.



San Diego police responded to a report of a possibly drunk pedestrian pushing a shopping cart on eastbound Washington Street at about 11:30 p.m.



However, an officer arrived to find the pedestrian down on the ground after apparently being hit by a vehicle. The male victim was declared dead at the scene.



A stretch of Washington Street was blocked due to the investigation until about 6 a.m. Thursday.



A description of the vehicle and driver involved was not immediately available. Police are searching for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the crash.



The identity of the victim was not released.