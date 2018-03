SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was found dead Thursday morning outside Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest.



10News learned the man's body was discovered in a parking lot near the hospital in the 4000 block of Fifth Avenue.



Paramedics' attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.



The cause of the man's death was not immediately determined.



The man was not identified.