Man fixing motorcycle hit, killed by semi in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - A 72-year-old man died Friday night after being struck by a semi-truck trailer.

San Diego police say the man had pulled off the 905 freeway at La Media Dr. to fix a broken spark plug on his 1980 Honda motorcycle.

He was working on the bike when the big rig exited the 905 onto La Media heading east. The driver missed the motorcyclist with the cab but clipped him with the back tires of the trailer, dragging the body for several feet according to investigators.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi-truck stopped at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. Police say he could face a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter.