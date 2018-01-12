Man fights for his life after falling from Ocean Beach Pier into water

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A young man was taken to the hospital late Thursday night after authorities said he fell off the Ocean Beach Pier into the cold water below.



Authorities said a group of people were Pier near the Ocean Beach Pier Cafe when a 19-year-old man who was sitting on a railing suddenly fell backwards into the water.



Someone called 911 as others in the group threw a rope down to him. However, he disappeared after struggling in the water.



San Diego Lifeguards found him a short time later, but he was unresponsive as they pulled him into their boat.



After lifeguards took him to their headquarters, 10News learned paramedics were able to regain a pulse and the man started breathing.



The man was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, but his condition is unknown.