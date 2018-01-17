Nephew arrested, accused of stabbing uncle to death in Pacific Beach apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of stabbing his uncle to death at a Pacific Beach apartment complex.



At about 1 a.m., police received reports of a bloodied man appearing at a residential building in the 1800 block of Diamond Street and asking for help. Witnesses said he knocked on a resident's door and said he had been stabbed.



Emergency crews responded and took the injured 66-year-old man to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Police questioned the victim's 37-year-old nephew and then arrested him in connection with the stabbing. 10News learned he and the victim lived together in a unit at the complex.



No other injuries were reported.