Nephew arrested, accused of stabbing uncle to death in Pacific Beach apartment complex
Jermaine Ong
5:35 AM, Jan 17, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of stabbing his uncle to death at a Pacific Beach apartment complex.
At about 1 a.m., police received reports of a bloodied man appearing at a residential building in the 1800 block of Diamond Street and asking for help. Witnesses said he knocked on a resident's door and said he had been stabbed.
Emergency crews responded and took the injured 66-year-old man to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police questioned the victim's 37-year-old nephew and then arrested him in connection with the stabbing. 10News learned he and the victim lived together in a unit at the complex.