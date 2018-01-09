Man charged with dealing marijuana to North San Diego County students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man accused of selling drugs to students at Cathedral Catholic High School pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges.

William Sipperley III was charged with employing a minor to sell drugs, furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14 and child abuse.

Prosecutors said Sipperley grew marijuana in the home he shared with Kimberly Quach and sold the drug, along with Quach and her daughter.

Quach was arrested last year.

Police alleged that Cathedral Catholic students regularly smoked marijuana at Quach's residence on Aster Meadows Place.

City News Service contributed to this report.